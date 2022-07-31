Ric Flair’s Last Match

Tag Team Dream Match: The Wolves (Eddie Edwards & Davey Richards) vs. Motor City Machine Guns (Chris Sabin & Alex Shelley)

This match was great. Reminded me of TNA and Ring Of Honor in the early years and it was exactly what you would want. High spots and lots of face paced action. I would highly recommend seeking it out. MCMG win after Chris Sabin gets the pin.

Grudge Match: Killer Kross vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr.

Very technical match early on. Nothing too crazy happens. Kross wins it after hitting his finishing move.

Celebrities send more well wishes.

Four-way Match: Jonathan Gresham vs. Alan Angels vs. Nick Wayne vs. Konosuke Takeshita

Johnathan Gresham wins it in a very technical match from all men. I wish this one had a little bit more time because it was over as it was really getting going, but, in the end all in all it was a fair match.

Legacy Match: Ricky Morton & Kerry Morton with Robert Gibson vs. Brian Pillman Jr. & Brock Anderson with Arn Anderson

Both Brian Pillman Jr. and Brock Anderson were introduced representing The Four Horsemen. Solid match, Finish comes after brock picks up the pin on Ricky Morton.

AAA Attraction: Fenix vs. Bandido vs. Laredo Kid vs. Taurus

Rey Fenix wins the match in a very entertaining match. A couple of really cool dives from Bandido and Laredo Kid respectively.

Impact World Championship: Josh Alexander (c) vs. Jacob Fatu

The match is ruled a no contest after interference from Matt Cardona, Brian Myers and ‘ Smart” Mark Sterling. DDp comes in and hits the ‘ Diamond Cutter on Cardona.

For the First Time Ever: Briscoes vs. Von Erichs

Briscoes win after a Neckbreaker from Jay and a Froggy Bow by Mark. Von Erichs had a really great performance and I would think we could see these two face again in MLW or somewhere down the line.

Impact Knockouts Championship: Jordynne Grace (c) vs. Deonna Purrazzo vs. Rachael Ellering

Jordynne Grace retains after a great match. Ellering rolled her ankle but was able to finish the match, She seemed ok but still favored it. Solid match.

Ric Flair’s Last Match: Ric Flair & Andrade El Idolo vs. Jay Lethal & Jeff Jarrett