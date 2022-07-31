Ric Flair’s Last Match live on pay-per-view tonight

Live from the Nashville Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee, Jim Crockett Promotions and Starrcast present Ric Flair’s Last Match on pay-per-view. The full card is as follows:

Ric Flair and Andrade El Idolo vs Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett; Josh Alexander vs Jacob Fatu for the Impact World title; Jordynne Grace vs Deonna Purrazzo vs Rachael Ellering in a three-way match for the Impact Knockouts title; Alan Angels vs Jonathan Gresham vs Konosuke Takeshita vs Nick Wayne in a four corners match; Davey Boy Smith Jr. vs Killer Kross; Rock ‘n’ Roll Express vs Brian Pillman Jr. and Brock Anderson; Bandido vs Laredo Kid vs Rey Fénix vs Taurus in a four-way match; The Wolves vs The Motor City Machine Guns; The Von Erichs vs The Briscoes; Ren Narita vs Yuya Uemura; and a Bunkhouse Battle Royale featuring Adam Priest, Big Damo, Brian Myers, Bully Ray, Crimson, Crowbar, Gringo Loco, James Storm, Kal Herro, Komander, Rickey Shane Page, Sinn Bodhi, Wolfie D, and a mystery entrant.

The show, streaming live at 7PM ET, is available to order on PPV.COM for $34.99 for those in the United States and FITE.TV for $19.99 for international viewers.