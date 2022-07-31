Paige speaks, Day 1 is headed to Atlanta, and a Dana Warrior update

– The former Paige speaks….

Paige on Sasha Banks; thinks her and Naomi will comeback under Hunter. Her reaction to Dakota Kai, Bayley, & Io. Also so proud of both Sonya & Mandy Rose pic.twitter.com/C2LP3Z4q4c — Female Locker Room (@femalelroom) July 31, 2022

– Day 1 is heading back to Atlanta.

World Wrestling Entertainment returns to Atlanta’s State Farm Arena with @WWE Day 1 on Sunday, Jan 1st, NEW YEARS DAY! See your Favorite Superstars from Monday Night RAW & Friday Night Smackdown compete at the 1st Premium Live Event of the New Year! 🔗: https://t.co/5XMrpyXAC8 pic.twitter.com/SG2a3bULKO — State Farm Arena (@StateFarmArena) July 30, 2022

WWE announced in Atlanta on Friday during their SmackDown taping that Day 1 will return to State Farm Arena on Sunday, January 1, 2023. Featuring superstars from both RAW and Smackdown.

– PWInsider has an update on Dana Warrior’s current role in WWE. She was in attendance and backstage at WWE SummerSlam 2022 last night. According to the report, Dana Warrior departed from her role as part of WWE’s creative team several months ago. Previously, she had been working remotely from home before exit from the creative team and wasn’t on the road with the company.

Dana Warrior is reportedly still a part of the promotion, however, and is working full-time with their community relations team. She will continue working with WWE’s community outreach and other related areas with the company.

Dana Warrior, the widow of late Hall of Famer The Ultimate Warrior, previously joined the company’s creative team in early 2019.