Notes on Vince McMahon and Kip Sabian

– Following last night’s Raw Women’s Champion Match, Becky Lynch shook hands with Bianca Belair which turned Lynch into a face. While speaking on the PWTorchVIP.com Audio Show, Wade Keller revealed that if Vince McMahon was still in charge Becky Lynch would have remained a heel. He said “I can now confirm Becky was not gonna turn if Vince McMahon was still in control. That was a Paul Levesque call. I just got confirmation on that. She would have been a heel as we’re talking right now if McMahon was still running things. So, one big change early on there.”

– Kip Sabian is back on the AEW roster page…