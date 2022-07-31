Notes on Vince McMahon and Kip Sabian

Jul 31, 2022

– Following last night’s Raw Women’s Champion Match, Becky Lynch shook hands with Bianca Belair which turned Lynch into a face. While speaking on the PWTorchVIP.com Audio Show, Wade Keller revealed that if Vince McMahon was still in charge Becky Lynch would have remained a heel. He said “I can now confirm Becky was not gonna turn if Vince McMahon was still in control. That was a Paul Levesque call. I just got confirmation on that. She would have been a heel as we’re talking right now if McMahon was still running things. So, one big change early on there.”

Kip Sabian is back on the AEW roster page…

  1. Kevin H says:
    July 31, 2022 at 7:00 pm

    Should be a face , too over to be a heal. Maybe now they can make her the complete badass that she should be.

