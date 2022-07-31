Morgan-Rousey match cut short, McMahon rejected faction idea, and more WWE notes

– Last night at SummerSlam, Bayley, Dakota Kai and IYO SKY all returned and will now be a faction on the Main Roster. According to Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp, the idea of this faction was pitched before Kai’s release and was of course rejected by Vince McMahon. Other versions originally pitched included Alba Fyre and Raquel Rodriguez.

– Liv Morgan vs. Ronda Rousey was one of the few underwhelming matches from WWE’s epic execution of SummerSlam. The bout lasted much shorter than anybody expected, and there is now a possible explanation.

That match had a lot of time cut because Miz and Logan went long. HOW ABOUT WE CUT SOME VIDEO PACKAGES INSTEAD OF TIME OFF MATCHES? — Bryan Alvarez (@bryanalvarez) July 31, 2022

– Since winning Money in the Bank earlier this month, Theory has been on a losing streak which continued last night at SummerSlam. He is now 0-8 since becoming Mr Money in the Bank.

– The Uso’s Summerslam milestone….