Flair, drinking every day, is ready to lace up his wrestling boots one more time

Ahead of tonight’s match, Ric Flair spoke with TMZ about his preparation for the big night.

Flair said he thought he had pneumonia or COVID in the last few weeks and then suffered plantar fasciitis in his leg, which was the most painful out of everything. Naitch said that he was never going to postpone the match, mainly because there are “a million people who have contributed,” but he wanted to be 100% of what he can be now.

The two-time WWE Hall of Famer said this will be the last chance to entertain the whole family, and everyone will be there. He said Charlotte will be in the building but does not know if she’ll be ringside or in the back, probably due to her status with WWE. But Flair said that a lot of friends will be there, including those from WWE.

Speaking about the match, Flair isn’t settling for just showing up.

“I gotta give them more than that to satisfy myself and to have you guys standing and say holy shit! What the hell just happened?” Flair said.

He mentioned that he will have one tied to his finger (a blade) and “when all else fails,” Flair pointed to blading his forehead.

“It will take a lot of pressure off myself as soon as I get to that,” he joked.

Flair said that he didn’t visit any doctors except for his foot injury since he got the OK to wrestle, but he’s confident everything will be alright. The 16-time world champ is fitted with a pacemaker and he said they told him he shouldn’t go over 130 beats per minute, but in training he went up to 193 riding a bike. He also mentioned that he does 500 squats in 12 minutes and managed to get his heart rate over 200 at one point.

Flair, who admitted he’s drinking every night because he’s no good sober, said he doesn’t have to win this match to survive.

“I just have to be damn good,” Flair said.

He will be teaming up with his son-in-law Andrade El Idolo to take on Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal in the main event of tonight’s show.