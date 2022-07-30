WWE changes a talent’s ring name

Jul 30, 2022 - by Steve Gerweck

she appeared earlier at Summerslam….

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

One Response

  1. Kenny Koolaid says:
    July 30, 2022 at 9:46 pm

    Vintage McMahon/Triple H thinking still there apparently. It’s a new stable that just for some reason shows up with people who would be more naturally paired with other people.

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Asuka

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal