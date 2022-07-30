Wrestling couple get engaged inside the ring at an OVW show

Congratulations AEW’s Leila Grey & OVW’s Luke Kurtis as they got engaged last night at the OVW show in Nashville.

And just like that… I’m a FIANCÉ!!!!!

I love you so much @The_LukeKurtis

Long sentimental post coming soon💙💍 https://t.co/2uoABwMOrT — Leila Grey (@Miss_LeilaGrey) July 30, 2022

Grey wrote on Facebook:

I woke up a FIANCÉ!!!!💍

Wow last night still feels like a dream. The love of my life proposed to me last night in Nashville, in the middle of the ring, in front of so many amazing fans, and our @ovwrestling_official family. And of course I said YES!!!

@certified_lukekurtis I am so deeply in love with you. We have overcame so much together already and I know we will continue to overcome any obstacles we may face TOGETHER. My life has changed for the better with you in it. I have learned so much and grown so much with you by my side. I am just so damn proud of US and can’t wait to go on this next journey with you as my tag partner. I love you so damn much Luke. Together we are UNSTOPPABLE. The ultimate POWER COUPLE.

CERTIFIED DANGER🔥

#MrAndMrs #Fiance #proposal #Nashville #ISaidYES