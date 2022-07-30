Video: WWE SummerSlam 2022 Results (Kickoff Show)

Along with the increasingly hot and humid weather in most parts of North America and other areas of the globe, the world of pro wrestling and sports entertainment also heats up with the 35th annual WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view, which gets underway now with the start of the Kickoff Show.

The pre-show stream is now live as the camera slowly zooms in on the Kickoff Show panel, which features Kayla Braxton and the rest of the crew, which she immediately introduces.

The gang are seated just outside Nissan Stadium, the site of tonight’s WWE SummerSlam 2022 pay-per-view. Braxton introduces fellow panelists, Jerry “The King” Lawler, Booker T, Kevin Patrick and DJ Peter Rosenberg.

We hear the small crowd standing around in the background making some noise now as Lawler brings up the increasing heat issues throughout many parts of the globe here in the second half of 2022.

Now that the opening statements and introductions are in the rear-view mirror, the gang begins running down some of the scheduled action on tap for the WWE Universe at tonight’s SummerSlam 2022 pay-per-view. As they mention some of the matches on the lineup for the special event, we see the official match graphics flash across the screen.

Braxton sends things over to Matt Camp of WWE’s The Bump, who is standing by in the WWE SummerSlam Fan Zone. He asks some of the younger fans in arms-reach who and what they are most excited to see here at tonight’s big event.

Now we shoot back to the pre-show panel, who begin to talk about the Raw Women’s Champion showdown scheduled for tonight between Becky Lynch and current title=holder Bianca Belair.

On that note, the panelists send things over to the first of many elaborate pre-match video packages to tell the stories leading up to a given bout on the card this evening. Once the package wraps up, we return to the pre-show panel where the crew gives their respective thoughts on the Belair-Lynch title showdown.

From there, Braxton shifts gears and begins talking about the Pat McAfee vs. Happy Corbin bout scheduled for the show tonight and then we are sent to our second in-depth video package looking at the journey these two have been on leading into their grudge match here this evening in Nashville, TN.

We return to the panel after the package wraps up and then the gang gives their thoughts on the McAfee-Corbin bout before sending us to a Kevin Owens video package and after that, an in-depth look at the events leading up to the Logan Paul vs. The Miz showdown here at WWE SummerSlam 2022.

The panelists check back in and we get a special guest in the form of Greg Miller, the host of the new WWE original series, WWE: This Is Awesome. He banters back-and-forth with the rest of the panelists and then the gang sounds off on the Paul-Miz grudge match.

After they wrap up their discussion, we shift gears and start to get an in-depth look at the events that led up to tonight’s SmackDown Women’s Championship showdown between Liv Morgan and former title-holder “Rowdy” Ronda Rousey.

This continues for the last ten or so minutes of the SummerSlam Kickoff Show and then the pre-show wraps up with predictions on some of the featured matches on tonight’s card.

The panelists then wrap things up and send us off the air, as it is now time to switch gears and get ready for the start of the main pay-per-view card of the 35th annual WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view.

source: rajah.com