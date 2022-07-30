SummerSlam gets closer to 40,000 tickets sold

SummerSlam is inching closer to 40,000 tickets sold as WWE moved a couple of thousands of tickets more over the past 48 hours.

The new capacity is now at 39,074 according to ticket tracking service @WrestleTix and the total number of tickets sold is at 38,353. New sections were opened up yesterday to accommodate the big surge in the final hours and they can also open the last three rows in the upper tier if needed.

With walk-ups and considering how much tickets were sold in the last two days, it 40,000 would not be a far stretch although WWE is likely to announce an attendance higher than that as usual.

WWE never intended to sell out a whole stadium, in fact, only half of it was available from the start. The show would have been a great financial success with 30,000 tickets out but getting closer to 40,000 is surely a lot better!