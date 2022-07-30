Smackdown dark match results, overnight viewership numbers
– WWE had a match before and after last night’s episode of Smackdown, and the results are online. You can see the results below, per PWInsider:
* Pre-Show: Raquel Rodriguez defeated Shayna Baszler
* Post-Show: AJ Styles defeated Happy Corbin
– The overnight numbers for last night’s Smackdown are in….
Prelim rating for last night's Smackdown on Fox was 2,060,000.
I project around 2,170,000 for the final based on an estimated +5.3% adjustment. Final will be reported Monday.
Prelim source: https://t.co/agjxq2fvrh pic.twitter.com/eoy3hxewTQ
— Brandon Thurston (@BrandonThurston) July 30, 2022