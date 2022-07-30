Video/Photos: Bayley returns at Summerslam

THIS IS AWE-SOME! 👏👏 👏👏👏@itsBayleyWWE, @shirai_io AND @ImKingKota have returned at #SummerSlam while @BeckyLynchWWE & #WWERaw Women's Champion @BiancaBelairWWE have a newfound respect for each other. pic.twitter.com/6Gz9Yj653y

— WWE (@WWE) July 31, 2022