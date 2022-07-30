Video/Photos: Bayley returns at Summerslam
Bayley, Dakota, and Io addressing there #SummerSlam return! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/rGLdLfJcfX
— DAKOTA KAI IS BACK! 💗 (@rosendevilletm) July 31, 2022
DING DONG @itsBayleyWWE IS BACK!!!!! #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/ov5GHP5wm9
— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) July 31, 2022
Welcome Back, @itsBayleyWWE!#SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/M891DxFEzL
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) July 31, 2022
Looks like @itsBayleyWWE isn't the ONLY #SummerSlam return… @shirai_io @ImKingKota pic.twitter.com/EPU6BGnecA
— WWE (@WWE) July 31, 2022
THIS IS AWE-SOME! 👏👏 👏👏👏@itsBayleyWWE, @shirai_io AND @ImKingKota have returned at #SummerSlam while @BeckyLynchWWE & #WWERaw Women's Champion @BiancaBelairWWE have a newfound respect for each other. pic.twitter.com/6Gz9Yj653y
— WWE (@WWE) July 31, 2022
DING DONG, HELLO! Bayley’s Back!!!
Celebrate her return with the latest merch. https://t.co/LEyxVSXs5K pic.twitter.com/Ev4kvAGBIt
— WWEShop.com (@WWEShop) July 31, 2022