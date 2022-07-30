Paul Levesque addresses the wrestling press for first time after promotion

Paul Levesque addressed the press at the conclusion of the WWE tryouts in Nashville yesterday, his first time since being in charge of talent relations and creative.

Surrounded by cameras and members of the media, the WWE Hall of Famer took questions about the future of WWE and life in general.

“There are massive pair of shoes to fill that I am trying in someway to fill into,” Levesque said. “But I do not dream for one second that I can fill those shoes by myself.”

He acknowledge the massive job they have in front of them and said that to continue the legacy of what’s been going on and what made him fall in love with the business that he (Vince) created, it’s going to take a collective effort from himself, Stephanie, Nick Khan, Kevin Dunn, and all the WWE Superstars who he called the greatest hardest working talent in the world.

Levesque said that they will take this business to new heights and new levels and while there’s a lot of hard work to do, there’s no doubt in his mind that they can do it.

Addressing his health in a question asked by Ariel Helwani, Triple H said, “It took a little bit to get over it, but I’m passed it, I’m over it, I’ve got a clean bill of health, I’m 100%.”

He said he approaches life differently now and joked that there’s something called sleep and no one should be afraid to sleep because it’s good for them.

“I have a new appreciation for life, it’s precious it doesn’t last long. Embrace your family, embrace your friends, tell them you love them. It doesn’t last long,” he continued as he looked at the people surrounding him.

He said he’s not sad that he’s done with his in-ring career. He was winding it down anyway and rode it all the way. He didn’t need the perfect out but ultimately the wheels fell off.

Levesque ended his meeting by saying that he will do everything in his power to make this thing better than it’s ever been before.