Notes on WWE Smackdown, The Undertaker, Blackjack Brown, and more

– Journalist Blackjack Brown has passed away….

One of the GREAT guys. RIP https://t.co/0ljLaeEFaV — ftw (@OfficialTAZ) July 30, 2022

Blackjack was always a pleasure to see and work with. He knew his audience and his business. Always respectful and positive. https://t.co/gijmPa8ozG — Eric Bischoff (@EBischoff) July 30, 2022

The "UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW" made its debut on Friday night at Wildhorse Saloon in Nashville as part of #SummerSlam Week! @undertaker 📸 https://t.co/cAVovyHsAv pic.twitter.com/bsu5hPzxCw — WWE (@WWE) July 30, 2022

Last night’s SmackDown featured 49 minutes & 35 seconds of wrestling.

This is the most time given to wrestling on an episode of SmackDown in 2022. The average before this was around 30 minutes.

New details have been released regarding the joint NJPW and Stardom show on November 20.

In a press release issued on Saturday, it was revealed that the event will be titled Historic X-Over. It was also announced that there will be mixed tag matches on the show.

“With mixed tag matches, championship action and more besides, the top flight in both male and female wrestling will meet in Ariake, and the event title reflects just that,” reads NJPW1972.com.

Fan club members will be able to purchase tickets beginning on August 18. Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning September 23.

The event will take place from the Ariake Arena in Ariake, Tokyo, Japan. The venue was built for the 2020 Olympics and served as the venue for volleyball competitions. Its capacity for volleyball is listed at 12,000 fans.

Bushiroad first announced they were planning a joint show featuring NJPW and Stardom on June 6. On Friday, it was revealed that the first-ever IWGP Women’s Champion will be decided on the November 20 show.

