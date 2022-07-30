Notes on Killer Kelly and Eric Bischoff

In an interview with the Battleground podcast (via Fightful), Killer Kelly spoke about signing a new contract with Impact Wresting, which she said was a ‘no-brainer’. She returned to the company earlier this month. Here are highlights:

On signing a new deal with Impact:

“Absolutely no brainer. It’s what I wanted. I was famished for wrestling. I had a little bit of taste of the taste before and it just made me want more and more, and the fact that I was back in Portugal, not able to wrestle, and I basically haven’t since my last IMPACT appearance. I only had like a couple of matches.”

On who she wants to wrestle:

“I have to go in order, Jordynne Grace and then everybody. But the majority of the Knockouts roster, I haven’t faced yet. I’ve only been a couple of things with Jordynne on the indies but it was always like Fatal 4-Ways, tags, it was a tag when I debuted for The Knockouts Tag Team Championship Tournament. So I haven’t had her one-on-one and I really want to do that and all the others that I never had a chance to step in the ring with. I’m really looking forward to it. I want all the belts. The first one that I won was the wXw Women’s Championship. I was the first ever champion and then since then, nothing. Nothing at all. Like it’s terrible. Not good at all. So IMPACT, I’m gonna have to pursue all the titles.”

– During the Strictly Business podcast, Eric Bischoff commented on promos in wrestling

“I f***ing cannot stand watching 80% of the interviews that I’m forced to sit through if I want to sit and watch the show. AEW is no different. In fact, I’ve seen some horrible, horrible sh** on AEW. So the idea that they have the freedom and the talents involved like that’s somehow gonna guarantee or ensure quality, well, that sh** went out the window a long time ago because I’ve seen promos on AEW that I would never allow on a television show, ever.”

“I haven’t seen a good promo in AEW that creates emotion or advances a story. It’s just words. There’s no connection to the character or the audience, and just a waste of time. So God, please, give me somebody that’s figured out a way to shoot promos that matter or just don’t shoot ones that don’t; I’ll take that.” (quotes courtesy of WrestlingInc.com)

Bischoff did admit that there have been good promos in AEW but he feels they are in the minority.