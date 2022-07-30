Notes on Bryan Danielson and Bobby Lashley

– While speaking on “My Mum’s Basement with Robbie Fox”, AEW Star Bryan Danielson reflected on his final match in WWE which saw him unsuccessfully challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship.

He said: “The one unique experience at WrestleMania [37] where it was just like, ‘Woah, this feels empty.’ Ironically, my last match in WWE with Roman, I was pumped for. I loved it, and it was in the Thunderdome. It was a bunch of screams and canned-down noises and stuff, and I was, ‘This is great! I love this,’ and like, I honestly thought that’s a perfect way to go out.”

– United States Champion Bobby Lashley recently hinted at reigniting his feud with Brock Lesnar, saying he has “unfinished business” with the latter.

In a recent interview with Lucha Libre Online, Lashley said that what he and The Beast achieved was only a “little teaser” for things to come. The United States Champion believes he and Lesnar could have another major feud soon.