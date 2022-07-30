Max Dupri returns with Maximum Male Models

Well, that did not last long!

After PWTorch reported that Vince McMahon pulled the plug on Max Dupri and kicked him out of Maximum Male Models, the former LA Knight returned as the mouthpiece for MMM on last night’s Smackdown.

With McMahon completely out, the decision was taken to place Dupri back with the group, a week after his “sister” Maxxine was introduced and poised to take over from him. Maxxine is Sofia Cromwell from NXT who was working with Von Wagner and Mr. Stone lately on television.

After showcasing the new beachwear apparel on Smackdown, Dupri said that they are looking for more models to join their stable.