Matt Taven says wrestling is ‘crazy’ right now

In an interview with NBC Sports Boston (via Fightful), Matt Taven spoke about the possibility of returning to Ring of Honor, now owned by Tony Khan, in the future. Taven was contracted to ROH last year before its hiatus, when everyone in the company was released. He now works for Impact Wrestling.

He said:

“I mean if you were to ask me a couple of months ago if I would be in an IMPACT ring, I would think, ‘What are you talking about?’ So wrestling is one of those things where I have, yes, no, I have no idea. Currently, I’m with IMPACT Wrestling. I’ve been there for six months, I know I’ll be there for a little bit longer. Who knows what happens after that? Who knows what could happen tomorrow? Really, in wrestling, it’s one of those crazy businesses where like honestly, if it was a year ago and I said to myself, ‘The whole company’s gonna go under, you’re gonna be fired, you’re gonna end up at IMPACT Wrestling before your contract even expires, and now you’re gonna find yourself in a situation where everything’s up in the air, It’s like no, that’s not gonna happen. I’m under contract for another two-and-a-half years.’ So it’s crazy. Again it’s one of those things where if you told me last year that, ‘Hey, you know, the first sixth months of [2022], you’re gonna be all over IMPACT,’ I’d be like, ‘What are you talking about?’ But at the same time, it’s part of this crazy adventure called wrestling that, for the last 14-plus years, I’ve been living by the seat of my pants, and there’s ebbs and flows to everything, and luckily there’s been more highs than lows. So it’s very cool to kind of land on my feet at IMPACT Wrestling and see what the future holds for me there.“