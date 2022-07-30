Lacey Evans doesn’t compete on Smackdown as scheduled

Aliyah did not get her match with Lacey Evans on tonight’s Smackdown, as Evans was “not medically cleared” for the bout. Aliyah was scheduled to face Evans on tonight’s show, but was announced just before the bout that Evans wasn’t cleared and Shotzi instead came out to face Aliyah, having apparently talked her way into the match via Adam Pearce. Shotzi ended up picking up the win.

Evans has commented on the match just before Smackdown came on the air, retweeting the match graphic with a couple conspicuous emojis.