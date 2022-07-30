Former WWE writer: “Triple H is ‘Petty Betty'”

On the latest edition of Wrestling With Freddie, actor and former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. spoke about Triple H taking over as head of creative and VP of Talent relations in WWE. He also spoke about how Triple H would interact with CM Punk when both men were part of the WWE roster. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Freddie Prinze Jr. on an interaction between CM Punk and Triple H: “He created the Straight Edge Society: no drugs, no alcohol, technically no women if you’re super straight edge. Hunter’s looking him dead in the face, just gassed to the gills, and you know, drinks wine with Vince on the plane, and he just no-sells Punk’s whole promo and goes, ‘I don’t see what the big deal is. I don’t do drugs, I don’t drink,’ and he just looks him dead in the face like, ‘Go ahead and try to call me a liar. I’ll fire you so quick,’ and Punk couldn’t do anything!”

Prinze on how Triple H would intentionally blow live promos with CM Punk on SmackDown: “So that’s why when Punk had that promo on live Raw instead of taped SmackDown where [Hunter] had no control — like, Hunter would blow live promos on a SmackDown and to the live house audience and would go, ‘Don’t worry, we’ll edit it,’ and he would just keep going cause he was so gangster with it. But on Raw, Punk got a chance to kind of do his own thing, and he let his feelings known.”

Prinze on his belief that Triple H will use his new role to take shots at CM Punk: “This could be a huge chance for Hunter to stick it to him. I promise you, dude, Triple H is ‘Petty Betty.’”

CM Punk later quit WWE in 2014. He returned to wrestling after signing with AEW last year.