WWE News and Notes

– Titus O’Neil told Fightful that he’s not retired, and fully plans to return to the ring one day. A WWE source did confirm he’s not considered to be on their “active roster.” He hasn’t put a time table on a return, but he said that he will discuss it with WWE when he feels the time is right, but it “will happen.” As of now, he’s fully embraced his role as Global Ambassador with WWE.

– WWE invades Fall Guys video game ….

Asuka, Xavier Woods and Undertaker will be dominating the Fall Guys arena. They will be available today July 28 til August 1st.

– According to a report from Fightful Select, numerous former WWE talents that have been released by the company told Fightful that they believe they would not have been released if Triple H had accrued this much power before July 2022.

– Over 20 new WWE recent signings have started training at WWE PC.

Included in the additions are Baylor’s 2020 national champion in acrobatics and tumbling, Lexie Amrhein, and Houston Miller, a former Texas Tech defensive end who graduated from Keller High School. Tracy Hancock, a former American Olympian in wrestling, and Valerie Loureda, an ex-Bellator fighter, were also among the signings.

