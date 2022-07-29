Tickets on sale today for AEW Dynamite in Philadelphia, PA
On Friday, tickets will go on sale for an AEW Dynamite event from the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, PA on Wednesday, September 28. The promotion will also tape an episode of Rampage on this night.
Fans can get the tickets for the show, as seen below, at 10 am Central/11 am Eastern on AEWTix.com.
PHILADELPHIA! The power of Temple graduates Bob Saget and Hall and Oates compels you: tickets for our return to the Liacouras Center on sale NOW!
Make my dreams come true: https://t.co/NtyhGK2iRm pic.twitter.com/oFbZQ5HftM
