Tickets on sale today for AEW Dynamite in Philadelphia, PA

Jul 29, 2022 - by James Walsh

On Friday, tickets will go on sale for an AEW Dynamite event from the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, PA on Wednesday, September 28. The promotion will also tape an episode of Rampage on this night.

Fans can get the tickets for the show, as seen below, at 10 am Central/11 am Eastern on AEWTix.com.

