Notes on Road Dogg, Eric Bischoff, Taz, and Hook

– In an interview with Busted Open Radio (via Fightful), Road Dogg spoke about how he’s been trying to get a job with AEW after his WWE release, wondering why Tony Khan won’t hire him. Here are highlights:

On his time working backstage in WWE:

“For a while there, it was hands off and I could write the SmackDown I wanted to write, with help, of course. Then, it got back to the old corporate ways. I would love to go back to NXT. I don’t think I want to go to the main roster. I would love to go somewhere where I have something to offer. What I have to offer is making the television show sweet. I got a couple of ideas about wrestling. I feel like WWE has that. They have everything I have to offer. I don’t know if they’d hire me back. Of course, I’d love to go back to NXT. It’s really cool down there. Shawn (Michaels) and a couple of writers I worked with on SmackDown, got a great rapport with those guys. I don’t know if I’m ready to do the ol’ Windsor nod and fit back into the suits I bought.”

On wanting to work for AEW:

“I’m not retired, I’m unemployed. I see things on Tony Khan’s TV show that appall me. I could help with that. I have been begging him for a job on every platform I can and I want to know the reason why he won’t hire me.”

——

I’m not really sure what to type… not good with the emotional stuff haha 🤷🏽‍♂️ #Proud https://t.co/TI40slVT2C — ftw (@OfficialTAZ) July 28, 2022

——-

While speaking on his Strictly Business Podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff made it clear that he believes Triple H is the mastermind that WWE creative needs. He said “I’ve said this before, I don’t think Triple H is the guy who’s gonna mastermind the new creative strategy. That’s not him. He’s not the big idea guy, in my opinion.”

(Follow GERWECK.NET on Twitter @gerweck or e-mail myself, Steve Gerweck with any news, updates, and/or corrections. Feel free to visit our T-shirt store via Pro Wrestling Tees)