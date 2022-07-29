News for tonight’s WWE Smackdown

The WWE SummerSlam go-home edition of SmackDown on FOX will air live tonight from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA.

WWE and the arena have Brock Lesnar advertised for tonight’s show, but Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is not currently advertised. It’s interesting to note that the WWE Events website has Lesnar listed for the show, but he has not been officially announced for any segment.

On a related note, Maxxine Dupri noted on last week’s show that the Maximum Male Models would be revealing their 2022 SummerSlam Beachwear Collection on tonight’s show, but that segment is not currently listed on the WWE website, but that doesn’t necessarily mean it won’t air.

The arena recently had RAW Superstars Riddle and Omos scheduled for a singles match, but that was recently changed to AJ Styles vs. Theory, likely due to Riddle’s storyline injury.

WWE has announced the following line-up for tonight:

* Maxxine Dupri and the Maximum Male Models reveal their 2022 SummerSlam Beachwear Collection

* The New Day vs. The Viking Raiders

* Lacey Evans vs. Aliyah

* Irish Donnybrook Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus to determine the #1 contender to the Undisputed WWE Universal Title at Clash at The Castle