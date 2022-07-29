Naomi also appearing at C2E2

Jul 29, 2022 - by Marc Middleton

Naomi’s first post-WWE appearance has been announced.

The Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo (C2E2) announced today that Naomi will be appearing on Saturday, August 6 and Sunday, August 7 at McCormick Place in Chicago, IL.

This is the same convention that Sasha Banks was announced for several weeks ago. As seen in the tweet below, the official C2E2 Twitter account is advertising Banks and Naomi together, but it should be noted that their appearances are separate.

Other pro wrestling stars scheduled to appear at C2E2 as of this writing are WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker (Sunday), AEW World Champion CM Punk (all days), Danhausen (Saturday/Sunday), WWE Hall of Famer Lita (all days), and WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus (all days).

Tickets for C2E2 are on sale now at this link. They offer various price points for convention tickets that weekend.

It was reported this week that WWE officials were looking to reconcile with Banks and Naomi, especially now that former WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon has retired. They have not been seen since walking out of a RAW taping in mid-May.

