More WWE News and Notes

– According to a report in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the belief within WWE is that NXT will revert back somewhat to Paul Levesque’s previous vision of it. The report also stated that WWE will continue to sign athletes but will be more open to signing more experienced wrestlers.

– During a recent interview with Metro.co.uk, Alexa Bliss revealed that he current WWE character is too close to who she is in real life which she isn’t happy about. She said “They always say ‘Be yourself but turned up’, but for me in life – I like me. For TV, I’m not entertaining, I know that! I’m boring! Now I’m in this limbo of, I don’t really now where I’m going with my character yet…So now, it’s finding where I fit, what character is needed for the show. Right now, I’m just me and I don’t like that for TV. I like me for me outside in life, but for TV – Lexi is not entertaining. I’m stuck trying to figure out what that is, especially after therapy, after taking away all the aspects of what the dark, evil Alexa was. But still having Lilly and being able to understand that Lilly is now an accessory, not as a focal point.”

– Axios has a report about a passage in Peter Navarro’s book, in which he lists potential additions to Donald Trump’s Presidential cabinet if he is re-elected in 2024.

Of note to wrestling fans, Linda McMahon was listed as the proposed Secretary of Housing and Urban Development. McMahon previously worked as the administrator of the Small Business Administration from 2017 to 2019 under Trump.

– Via Bill Behrens: Eric Redbeard (WWE’s Eric Rowan) is now available for wrestling and signing/photo op appearances through Bill Behrens at showbis@aol.com . He is based in Minneapolis.

