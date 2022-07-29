WWE Smackdown Report – 7/29/22

– The SummerSlam go-home edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX opens up live from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia as Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Pat McAfee.

Donnybrook Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus

We see several bar props, barrels and other weapons at ringside. The Irish and Scottish flags are also on display in several spots. The winner will challenge for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title, against either current champion Roman Reigns or Brock Lesnar, at WWE Clash at The Castle on September 3 in Cardiff, Wales. The music hits and out first comes Drew McIntyre, who is not carrying his sword Angela as it is banned from this match. Samantha Irvin does the introductions. Sheamus suddenly attacks out of nowhere as Drew is beginning his entrance.

Drew sends Sheamus into the barrier but Sheamus sends him into the ring post. Sheamus brings it into the ring and the bell rings. Sheamus beats Drew around the ring but Drew explodes out of the corner with a clothesline. Drew with big chops now. Drew keeps control and catches Sheamus in a Michinoku Driver for a close 2 count. Sheamus rolls to the floor for a breather. Drew follows but Sheamus drops him on the apron.

Sheamus grabs a shillelagh but misses as Drew moves. More back and forth in the ring now as Drew nails a back suplex. Drew grabs the shillelagh but Sheamus blocks it with a kick, then sends Drew to the floor. Sheamus also tumbles out with him. Drew gets up first and rocks Sheamus, then tosses him over the announce table. Fans chant for tables and Drew brings one from under the ring but Sheamus clubs him from behind.

Sheamus taunts the crowd to boos, then sends Sheamus into the steel ring steps, right in front of a table with photos of their grandparents, and a pitcher of beer. Sheamus rolls Drew back in and goes over to lean a table against the barrier at ringside. Sheamus rolls back in and grabs a shillelagh, then begins beating Drew with it, the same shillelagh Drew cut with his sword last week. Sheamus grounds Drew and grinds the shillelagh into his eye. Sheamus poses to more boos.

Sheamus with 10 Beats of The Bodhrán now with the shillelagh but he goes past 10 to 20, and Drew falls to the floor. Sheamus goes to suplex Drew through the leaning table against the barrier but Drew blocks and nails a suplex of his own on the floor. Drew runs Sheamus into the barrier, then the ring post, then the steel steps. Drew sends Sheamus face-first into a stack of barrels. Sheamus goes down and Drew looks on as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Drew fights off a shillelagh attack after Sheamus turned it around during the break. Sheamus with a tilt-a-whirl slam and chair shots to the ribs and back. Sheamus wedges the chair into the corner but it ends up falling out as Drew fights back. Drew blocks White Noise and launches Sheamus head-first into the turnbuckles and ring post. Drew with a clothesline, and another. Drew with a big throw, and another across the ring.

Drew drops Sheamus with the DDT and then kips-up for a big pop. Drew goes to the timekeeper’s area and brings several steel chairs into the ring, then he grabs more chairs from under the ring as fans cheer. Sheamus throws a chair at Drew’s face as he re-enters the ring, and Drew goes down. Sheamus goes for White Noise on a pile of chairs but Drew blocks and drops him on the pile with a Future Shock DDT. Sheamus hangs in there and Drew is slow to capitalize.

Drew gets back up and grabs Sheamus but Ridge Holland rushes in and smashes a shillelagh over Drew’s back, breaking it. Ridge exits the ring and looks on as Sheamus levels Drew with a Brogue Kick. Drew still kicks out at 2 and they can’t believe it. Drew goes out and blocks Ridge, sending him face-first into the ring post. Drew then launches Ridge into the leaning table with a big overhead throw as fans pop. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Drew is going for a superplex but Sheamus crotches him and beats him until he’s turned upside down in the corner. Sheamus taunts the crowd to boos. Drew pulls himself back up and yanks Sheamus to the mat. Drew is on his feet now. He goes for a Claymore Kick but Sheamus moves. Sheamus with an Alabama Slam for a close 2 count. There’s a table standing up in the ring now. Sheamus sends Drew to ringside and he follows. Sheamus goes to throw Drew through the mini-bar with the photos of their grandparents but Drew counters and sends him into it, then again. Drew slips on the beer and falls but stays in control.

Butch suddenly flies off the stacked barrels and hits Drew from out of nowhere. Sheamus with a barstool shot to Drew’s back. Sheamus brings Drew back into the ring and takes him up top for a super White Noise. Drew still kicks out and Sheamus shows some frustration now. Sheamus gets Butch riled up as fans chant “this is awesome!” now. Butch grabs a large shillelagh from under the ring and passes it in. Sheamus raises in the air to boos. Drew ducks the shillelagh and hits a Glasgow Kiss headbutt. Sheamus goes down. Drew decks Butch with the large shillelagh, then Sheamus. Drew goes for a Claymore but hits Butch instead as Sheamus dodges it. He looks to hit Sheamus with the Claymore now but Sheamus levels him with the Brogue Kick. Drew still kicks out and Sheamus is shocked.

Fans chant “this is awesome!” now. Sheamus waits and goes for another Brogue but Drew catches him in mid-air, then powerbombs him through a table across the ring. Drew stares Sheamus down as he slowly recovers. Sheamus grabs the shillelagh but he’s still on his knees, trying to get up. Drew stares him down, shakes his head and then levels Sheamus with another Claymore for the pin to win.

Winner and New #1 Contender for WWE Clash at The Castle: Drew McIntyre

– After the match, the music hits and Drew stands tall as we go to replays. Drew will challenge for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title at Clash at The Castle. Kayla Braxton interviews Drew in the ring now. Drew first gives a shout-out to Atlanta for rocking throughout the match. Drew tells Sheamus it didn’t have to be this way but someone has to take the title off the part-time champions. Hometown star Theory suddenly attacks from behind and drops McIntyre with a Money In the Bank briefcase shot. Fans boo the hometown star as he unloads on Drew with briefcase shots to keep him down. Theory talks some trash and says he will be the next Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

– Michael Cole and Pat McAfee talk about McAfee’s SummerSlam match with Happy Baron Corbin, and we see recent happenings between the former roommates and teammates. Corbin suddenly appears behind the announcers in the crowd, with a popcorn and a “LOSER” sign that has an old mugshot photo of McAfee on it. McAfee stands up to confront Corbin and they have words. Corbin takes a seat in the front row as we go to commercial.

– Back from the break and Happy Baron Corbin is taunting Michael Cole and Pat McAfee with the ticket he bought. Cole tells McAfee to just ignore him. Cole shows us how Seth Rollins took out Riddle on Monday’s RAW. Cole also talks about how the Riddle vs. Rollins SummerSlam match has been postponed, but Corbin is still annoying them. McAfee can’t wait to fight Corbin at SummerSlam. McAfee and Cole go over the SummerSlam card as Corbin continues to rant behind them, while also throwing popcorn around. Corbin stands up and McAfee confronts him again. Security is animated while trying to get Corbin to sit down. Corbin tosses his popcorn at McAfee as officials rush down to try and keep them apart. During the chaos, Corbin comes from behind and kicks McAfee below the belt. McAfee goes down and he’s in pain. We go to commercial with McAfee in pain.

– Back from the break and Kayla stops Theory backstage. Theory says he’s sick and tired of being treated like a punching bag when he’s about to become a two-time WWE United States Champion, and is already the youngest Money In the Bank holder in history. Theory goes on about how others are jealous of him, but nothing will stop him from cashing in at SummerSlam to become the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. Theory says Brock Lesnar did F5 him on RAW but that’s OK because Lesnar won’t stop him, and The Bloodline did attack him, but they also won’t stop him, no one will stop him from going into Clash at The Castle as champion, and making Drew his punching bag… again. Theory walks off but stops when Paul Heyman approaches him. Heyman puts his arm around Theory and they walk off together with Heyman saying something about Theory’s future.

Shotzi vs. Aliyah

We go back to the ring and Shotzi is already out. Lacey Evans was supposed to be in this match against Aliyah but Cole says Evans is not medically cleared. The music hits and out next comes Aliyah to a pop.

The bell rings and Cole says Shotzi manipulated Adam Pearce into putting her in this match. They lock up and break with Shotzi talking some trash. Aliyah ducks a clothesline and they go at it. Aliyah with a Thesz Press and right hands now. Shotzi counters on her feet and slams Aliyah by her hair, then talks some trash.

Shotzi with more offense against the ropes as the referee warns her. Shotzi with a running Hip Attack while Aliyah is stuck on the ropes. Aliyah kicks out at 2. Shotzi stomps on Aliyah and applies a Boston Crab in the middle of the ring. Aliyah looks for the ropes but Shotzi drags her back in the middle of the ring. Aliyah breaks free and kicks Shotzi away. They trade big strikes in the middle of the ring now. Aliyah with a flying clothesline for 2.

Shotzi ends up on the floor but Aliyah nails a Meteora from the apron to the floor, then works her over as fans pop. Shotzi comes right back and sends Aliyah into the ring post face-first. Shotzi brings it back into the ring and hits her Never Wake Up DDT for the pin to win.

Winner: Shotzi

– After the match, Shotzi stands tall as her music hits.

– We see how Raquel Rodriguez defeated Sonya Deville last week. We also see post-match footage, which did not air, that shows Deville ranting to the crowd. Ronda Rousey came out and dropped Deville with Piper’s Pit, then made her tap to the armbar. Rousey and SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan are backstage now, facing off for a photo shoot. Natalya walks up and tells Liv to soak up her final hours as champion because Rousey will win the title tomorrow. Natalya takes credit for Liv having the title, and sarcastically says she loves Rousey. Deville walks up and talks about Rousey’s cheap attack last week. Liv calls her a sore loser. We cut back to the ring and Shotzi is laughing maniacally, apparently ranting to the crowd. The music interrupts and out comes Rousey. She rushes into the ring and orders Shotzi out. She also wants the mic. Shotzi says “hey Ronda!” and swings but Rousey blocks, drops her with a judo throw, then the Piper’s Pit. Rousey says goodbye to Shotzi. Rousey goes on about people complaining that they aren’t in the title picture. She apparently yells back to a heckler, telling them to shut up because their mother failed them, it sounds like. Rousey then calls Liv out to come and show everyone why they’re fighting for the title.

Back from the break and we get a SummerSlam promo. Cole says Paul Heyman will have a Special Address tonight. We go back to the ring and Rousey is pacing around as her music plays. The music switches up and out comes Morgan to a pop.

Ronda Rousey and SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan vs. Natalya and Sonya Deville

Cole reveals that we have a tag team match coming up now as Ronda Rousey looks on while SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan enters the ring. Sonya Deville comes out next and stops on the stage. Natalya joins her and they head to the ring together.

Ronda and Natalya start things off and Rousey drops Natalya first. They tangle and Natalya takes Rousey down by her arm. Rousey turns it back around and they keep it going. Liv tags in and with an assist, sends Natalya flying. Deville tags in and fights with Liv. Deville rocks Liv and unloads with kicks in the corner. Liv tries to counter but she runs into a kick.

Liv comes back with a dropkick. Liv plays to the crowd for a pop now. Liv with a Hip Attack in the corner, then a high knee in the other corner. Rousey tags herself in and Liv argues with her. Deville tries to capitalize but she gets dropped. Deville blocks an ankle lock by Rousey and scrambles to the floor. Liv tags back in and argues with Rousey again. Deville pulls Liv off the apron, sending her face-first into the edge, then sends her into the barrier.

Deville brings Liv back in and kicks her in the ribs. Natalya tags in for the double team. Natalya with a snap suplex, then a headlock in the middle of the ring as fans rally. Liv fights but Natalya tosses her to the floor, then delivers another snap suplex on the floor. We go to commercial with Liv down at ringside while Natalya is all smiles.

Back from the break and Deville is dominating Liv. Deville with a running knee to the face. Fans chant “we want Ronda!” as Natalya and Deville double team Liv with a suplex. Natalya goes on and grounds Liv, taunting Rousey and the Atlanta crowd. Liv ends up blocking a Sharpshooter. They tangle and Liv nails a Codebreaker for a close 2 count. Liv may have sent Rousey a message that she can do this on her own as Rousey reaches for a tag.

Liv fights Deville off from her corner, and kicks Natalya away. Natalya rocks Liv and in comes Deville to take her back down with a headlock. Liv finally fights up and out of the headlock. Deville with a big kick to the face but Liv comes right back with a step-up enziguri and they’re both down. Natalya comes in and tries to take advantage but Liv rolls her for 2. Natalya with a big discus clothesline for 2. Liv still is not trying to tag out. Natalya charges but Liv moves and sends her face-first into the turnbuckles.

Liv crawls to her corner but still is hesitating to tag, but Rousey goes ahead and tags herself in. Deville and Rousey come in fighting as fans pop. Rousey with a high knee and a Piper’s Pit in the middle of the ring. Rousey goes on but Natalya rocks her. Liv rocks Natalya with Ob-Livion. Rousey grabs Deville for the ankle lock and she quickly taps out.

Winners: Ronda Rousey and Liv Morgan

– After the match, Rousey stands tall with Morgan as Rousey’s music hits. They face off in the middle of the ring as Liv raises her title belt in the air.

– We see recent controversial pins between The Street Profits and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos at WWE Money In the Bank. The music hits and out comes Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins now. This Referee Instructions segment will be for The Profits vs. The Usos at WWE SummerSlam. Ford and Dawkins rush the ring and pose for the fans as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and out come Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso, the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions. Out next comes WWE Hall of Famer & Senior Vice President of Live Events Jeff Jarrett. Jarrett cuts his own music and says he has something to say. Jarrett has words for The Profits, and definitely for The Usos. Jarrett thought this would be a good idea to get some things straight before SummerSlam. Jarrett wants them to understand how serious Jarrett takes this job. Fans do the “What?!” treatment. The Usos take the mic and taunt The Profits over what happened at RAW, asking if this and that will be a DQ on Saturday. The Profits do the same kind of taunting. The Profits are up and they want the smoke.

Jarrett gets in between the two teams and says these four certainly have a creative imagination, don’t we? Jarrett isn’t here to contain them, he’s here to let them run wild because he only has one job tomorrow night – count 1-2-3 when two shoulders are on the mat. But… that’s tomorrow night and as far as tonight goes, it’s very apparent you four guys have some outstanding issues. Jarrett says if one you four feel froggy… why don’t one of you jump?

Dawkins says here won’t be any jumping but he has one more question… will be it be a DQ if he… Dawkins attacks and a brawl breaks out while Jarret watches. Jey suddenly levels Jarrett with a huge superkick out of nowhere after Ford jumps out of the way. Jey and the others are shocked. Jimmy yells at his brother for the accidental superkick. The Usos help Jarret up now and Jey says he’s sorry. Jarrett shoves Jey away to the corner, then shoves Jimmy next to him. Dawkins knocks The Usos out of the ring to the floor. Ford runs the ropes and leaps over the top rope, taking The Usos down at ringside. The Profits stand tall in the ring now as their music hits. Jarrett looks on as The Usos recover at ringside.

– Tonight’s Progressive Match Flo video looks at recent happenings between The Viking Raiders and The New Day.

The New Day vs. The Viking Raiders

We go back to the ring and out comes Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston of The New Day. They hit the ring and pose as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Maxxine Dupri is backstage with ma.çé and mån.sôör of Maximum Male Models. She welcomes us to the debut of their 2022 SummerSlam Beachwear Collection. The video shows the former Mansoor and the former Mace modeling various SummerSlam merchandise. ma.çé has his fingernails painted and some makeup on as well, and he’s looking a bit more flamboyant this week. Max Dupri suddenly appears so he’s back with the storyline. McAfee yells out in shock when Max appears. Max stands with the rest of the group now and says they are still looking for models who embody the essence of the Maximum Male Models creed. Maxxine finishes the sentence and says that creed is to titillate the juices of your guilty pleasures. We go back to the ring and out comes The Viking Raiders – Erik and Ivar. Woods and Kingston stare them down from the ring.

Erik and Woods starts off. The hometown crowd cheers on Woods as he works on Erik in the corner. Woods with a roll-up for r2, but Erik comes right back with a big clothesline. Kofi tags in and they double team Erik now. Kofi with a flying crossbody for 2. Erik fights Kofi but Kofi hits a big top rope hurricanrana or some kind of bomb that may have been botched. They collide again and Erik drops Kofi.

Ivar tags in and they unload on Kofi, beating him down to boos. Ivar keeps control and in comes Erik again. Kofi tries to fight both opponents to get out of their corner as fans rally. Ivar, who is legal now, works Kofi over and they send him back to the floor. Ivar smashes Kofi into the barrier with a low crossbody. The Vikings stand tall at ringside while Kofi is laid out against the barrier. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Ivar is working on Kofi. Kofi fights free but Ivar clubs him in the face, sending him into the ropes. Ivar with a big right hand to drop Kofi again. Kofi blocks a punch and drops Ivar with the SOS. Kofi crawls for the tag and in comes Woods, with Erik. They go at it and Woods takes control. Woods with a Russian leg sweep. Ivar comes in but Woods ends up dropkicking him to the floor. Woods with a drop toe hold to Erik to put him in the middle rope. Woods runs and lands on Erik’s back, dropkicking Ivar back to the floor.

Woods keeps control and drops Erik with a tornado DDT. Erik kicks out. Fans rally for The New Day but Erik blocks suplex attempts by Woods, then levels him with a big right hand. Woods counters a move and kicks Erik in the gut. Kofi tags in and leaps off the top after Woods slams Erik. Kofi splashes Erik on the back but Ivar breaks the pin up just in time. Woods charges but Ivar levels him with a back heel kick. Kofi drops Ivar with a kick and sends him to the floor.

Kofi and Erik tangle now and Erik kicks out at 2. Erik comes back with a big knee to the face to put Kofi down. Ivar tags in and they double team Kofi as Ivar hits the senton from the corner. They hit the big double chokeslam in the middle of the ring now and Ivar covers Kofi for the pin to win.

Winners: The Viking Raiders

– After the match, The Vikings stand tall as the music hits. They go to the timekeeper’s area to grab their shields and a few steel chairs. They return to the ring where Kofi is still down. Woods comes in to face off with The Vikings. He charges Erik but Erik swats him in the face with a huge shield shot, laying him out. They toss Kofi to the floor, then wrap a chair around Woods’ ankle. The Vikings then smash the chair and Woods’ leg with a double shield strike. Woods screams out in pain. The Vikings exit the ring while officials rush down to check on Woods. We go to replays. Erik and Ivar head up the ramp while a trainer tends to Woods.

– Still to come, Paul Heyman will speak. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and the announcers hype SummerSlam.

– Paul Heyman is in the ring now with a mic, introduced by Samantha Irvin, as the Special Counsel to Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Heyman introduces himself now, but the crowd finishes for him. He then goes on about how Reigns will be the Last Man Standing at SummerSlam as the one true champion in sports entertainment. Heyman says Reigns has had 700 days as champion in the modern era, which is unheard of. Heyman goes on about how Reigns will not just pin or smash Brock Lesnar, he’s going to put Lesnar down for 10 seconds, then victimize him, then raise the titles in the air over an embarrassed Lesnar, and we will all be done with Lesnar for good. The music interrupts and out comes Lesnar to a big pop.

A shocked Heyman looks on as Lesnar makes the pyro go off, then heads to the ring. Lesnar is all smiles as he makes his way down to the ring. He circles the ring as Heyman looks on. Lesnar is all business now as he stares Heyman down. Heyman offers Lesnar the mic and Lesnar smirks. Heyman backs away into the corner as Lesnar gets closer but Theory suddenly attacks from behind with his Money In the Bank briefcase.

Lesnar takes a few briefcase shots and then decks Theory, and starts beating him with his own briefcase. Lesnar then launches Theory with two German suplexes. Theory stumbles out of the ring and turns around to a big Claymore Kick from Drew McIntyre, who rushes down the ramp to lay him out from out of nowhere. Drew stares at the ring now, locking eyes with Lesnar. Lesnar smirks back at Drew. A shocked Heyman looks on from behind McIntyre while Theory rolls around in pain. The final SmackDown before WWE SummerSlam goes off the air with Lesnar standing tall in the ring, staring out at McIntyre.