Linda McMahon asked about Vince McMahon’s retirement

Former WWE CEO Linda McMahon commented on the retirement of her husband Vince McMahon earlier today.

Vince recently retired from WWE amid a Board of Directors investigation into NDA payouts to various women over the years. He is also being investigated by the federal government. Linda was asked about Vince while speaking at the America First Policy Institute conference today.

Linda initially said she wasn’t going to talk about Vince and WWE.

“I’m not going to talk about Vince and WWE,” she told a reporter as she made her way through the conference. “I’m here to talk about AFPI.”

The reporter pressed Linda and mentioned how fans of pro wrestling can’t believe Vince actually retired.

“Well, you know what, he’ll just be deciding on how he’s going to spend his free time. I think that’s a good thing. Thanks!” Linda responded.

The reporter continued and asked McMahon if she was concerned about the investigation into her husband and the payouts.

“No, come on,” Linda responded. “Come on, I told you I’m here to talk about AFPI.”

Linda officially left WWE and her position as CEO in 2009 to pursue a career in politics.