Gabby Ortiz opens up on working in AEW and Ring of Honor, her future goals, More

Phil Johnson shared:

Gabby Ortiz recently spoke with PWMania.com for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling. During the discussion, Ortiz opens up about her time at Ring of Honor, working with All Elite Wrestling, her future goals, and more. Here are the highlights:

Working in Ring of Honor:

“It was incredible working there. One of the first things I heard about them was that was where serious wrestlers went. You had to be on your game. You couldn’t just be a character. I remember thinking I’ll never work there because I thought my character work was amazing but I wasn’t athletic enough.

“About a year later I was working there. It was a good way to prove to myself that I was good enough to work here. Working with the women there, like Sumi Sakai, and Mandy Leon, they were so inspiring. Deonna Purrazzo, Karen Q, and Tasha Steelz as well, just amazing women. I wish I had more time and more matches with them. The opportunity I got there, I wouldn’t have anything in my career if it weren’t for ROH.”

Working with All Elite Wrestling:

“It was so fun. I’ve known Thunder for a while. We’ve never wrestled each other so this was very exciting. We worked with Dustin Rhodes as well which was cool. Paul Turner was our ref, and he was my ref for almost all of my ROH matches.

“Eddie Kingston did commentary, and, here’s a little secret, he does like me. It was truly the coolest experience ever. I got a huge following because of that meme photo that came out of that match.”

Her future goals:

“I would love to work for Impact or NWA as well. I think I’d be a good fit for either of those companies. My 2022 new year’s resolution was just to have fun with it. This has been my most successful year so far, and I’m excited about the future.”

Ortiz also reveals that she would like to work with CJ Perry (Lana) one day, opens up about breaking into the wrestling business, working with Nyla Rose and Willow Nightingale, and more.