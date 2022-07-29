Drew McIntyre confirmed for WWE Clash at the Castle main event

Drew McIntyre is set to headline the inaugural WWE Clash at The Castle event.

Tonight’s SmackDown opened with McIntyre defeating Sheamus in a Donnybrook Match to become the next #1 contender to the Undisputed WWE Universal Title for a title shot at Clash at The Castle.

Saturday’s WWE SummerSlam event will see Roman Reigns defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Title against Brock Lesnar in a Last Man Standing match. The winner of that bout will then take the title to Clash at The Castle to defend against McIntyre in the main event.

Theory attacked McIntyre after the Donnybrook Match and beat him down with the Money In the Bank briefcase, then promised to become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion by cashing in on Lesnar or Reigns at SummerSlam. Theory is also saying he will be the one to defend against McIntyre at Clash at The Castle. Tonight’s show-closing segment saw Lesnar interrupt Paul Heyman’s special counsel message. As Lesnar backed Heyman into a corner, Theory attacked Lesnar with briefcase shots but Lesnar took the case from Theory and beat him down with it. Lesnar then launched Theory with two German suplexes, and stood tall as Theory retreated to the floor. Theory turned around to a Claymore Kick from McIntyre, and SmackDown went off the air with Lesnar and McIntyre staring each other down while Lesnar looked on from the ring.

It was reported months ago that WWE had plans for McIntyre vs. Reigns to headline Clash at The Castle. It will be interesting to see if that is still the plan now that Vince McMahon has retired.

The WWE Clash at The Castle Premium Live Event will take place on Saturday, September 3 from Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. The event will air live at 1pm ET and 10am PT on Peacock.

WWE has not announced any other matches for Clash at The Castle as of this writing, but Superstars currently listed on the WWE website are Reigns, McIntyre, WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley, RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, Ronda Rousey, and WWE Hall of Famer Edge.

Below are a few shots from tonight’s Donnybrook Match on the SummerSlam go-home edition of SmackDown, along with shots from the main event segment:

