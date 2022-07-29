Dante Martin reportedly injured on Dynamite

Dante Martin was reportedly injured on last night’s Fight for The Fallen edition of AEW Dynamite.

Fight for The Fallen saw Martin come up short against Sammy Guevara in a match that went around 9 minutes. A new report from PWInsider notes that Martin suffered a knee injury during the bout.

Martin was moving around on crutches backstage at the DCU Center in Worcester, MA last night after the match. He was also seen using the crutches after Dynamite at the talent hotel.

There’s no word yet on the severity of the injury, or if Martin will miss any ring time.