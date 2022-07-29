Buff Bagwell’s new look, IWGP Women’s Championship created

– Former WCW star and member of the NWO Buff Bagwell looking like a new man. You can hardly recognize him…

Working harder than I ever have in my life to change for the better. #changeordie #reinvention pic.twitter.com/7N1PKTubC0 — Marcus Bagwell 🎩 (@Marcbuffbagwell) July 28, 2022

Buff Bagwell is unrecognizable. pic.twitter.com/wCpamigmRJ — Triple H. Macy (@JaimsVanDerBeek) July 28, 2022

– The IWGP Women’s Title is announced….

Just announced in today's Stardom 2022 Strategy Meeting:

✪ The IWGP Women's Championship!

★ NJPW and Stardom are creating this title for defenses not only in Japan but also in the US on New Japan Pro Wrestling events, appealing to the world with the rich IWGP history! — We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) July 29, 2022

✪The inaugural IWGP Women's Champion will be crowned at the NJPW x Stardom joint show on November 20th at the Ariake Arena. Please note, this belt does not usurp the Red and White Belts in any way. They are the main titles for Stardom events. — We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) July 29, 2022

The IWGP Women's championship is for NJPW events. It's possible that it could be defended on big Stardom events though. Stardom's main title remains the World of Stardom title (the Red Belt) along with the Wonder of Stardom title (the White Belt). — We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) July 29, 2022

