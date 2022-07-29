Buff Bagwell’s new look, IWGP Women’s Championship created

Jul 29, 2022 - by Steve Gerweck

– Former WCW star and member of the NWO Buff Bagwell looking like a new man. You can hardly recognize him…

– The IWGP Women’s Title is announced….

(Follow GERWECK.NET on Twitter @gerweck or e-mail myself, Steve Gerweck with any news, updates, and/or corrections. Feel free to visit our T-shirt store via Pro Wrestling Tees)

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Mazzerati

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal