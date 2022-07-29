Brody King gets Darby Allin’s tombstone tattooed on his Leg

Jul 29, 2022 - by James Walsh

Photo Credit: AEW

Brody King revealed on his personal Twitter account that he’s gotten the tombstone of his current rival, Darby Allin, tattooed on his leg ahead of their upcoming coffin match. The House of Black Member adds, “Let me know what flowers you want on your headstone…”

