Vince McMahon forfeits 38,519 in WWE stocks

Former WWE CEO and Chairman Vince McMahon forfeited 38,519 in Class A Common WWE stock in connection with his “retirement” from WWE effective July 22. The documents with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission were published yesterday.

These were part of unvested stock units and exclude the 100 shares of Class A Common Stock owned individually by Linda McMahon who Vince disclaims beneficial ownership of those shares.

The 38,519 shares were worth over $2.6 million and McMahon still has 69,157 Class A stock, which are different than the Class B stock which gives him overall majority ownership of the company. Those 69,000 shares are worth close to $5 million as of today.

McMahon resigned from his many roles on July 22 after running the company for the past 40 years. His departure sent shockwaves throughout the wrestling industry as WWE braces for more McMahon hush money stories and investigations.