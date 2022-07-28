Updated roster for Ric Flair’s Roast during Starrcast weekend

Several top names have been announced for The Roast of Ric Flair.

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair will be roasted and honored by the stars on Friday night from the Nashville Fairgrounds in Nashville, TN, just two days before he wrestles what is being billed as his last match, teaming with son-in-law Andrade El Idolo to take on Jay Lethal and WWE Hall of Famer & Senior Vice President of Live Events Jeff Jarrett.

There will be some surprises at the Roast, but the following names have been confirmed to either appear live on stage or via video:

* Sportscaster Brad Nessler will be the Roast Master

* Flair’s wife Wendy

* Actor/comedian Chevy Chase, who will not be live in Nashville

* WWE Hall of Famers Bully Ray, Eric Bischoff, Diamond Dallas Page, and Torrie Wilson, plus Brian Knobbs, Vickie Guerrero, referee David Manning, and other pro wrestling stars

* Legendary cyclist Lance Armstrong

* MMA star Chael Sonnen

* NBA Hall of Famer Jerry West

* NFL Hall of Famer Eddie George

* NHL Legend Tie Domi

* Comedians Shuli Egar, John Moses, Dan St. Germain of Wrestle Roast, Casio Kid, Tyler Morrison, Earl Skakel, and others

Celebrity WWE Hall of Famer Mike Tyson backed out of the Roast several weeks back due to previous commitments. Comedian Corey Ryan Forrester pulled out this morning due to COVID-19.

There will also be some surprise roasters at the event.