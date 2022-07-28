This Day in Wrestling History – July 28

1980 – Killer Karl Krupp & El Mongol defeat Ken Lucas & Ricky Morton to win the AWA Southern Tag Team Titles.

1983 – El Satanico defeats Ringo Mendoza to win the NWA World Light Heavyweight Championship.

1994 – Steve Williams defeats Mitsuharu Misawa to win the AJPW Triple Crown Championship.

1994 – Silver King defeats Black Magic to win the CMLL World Heavyweight Championship.

1995 – Dr. Wagner Jr. defeats Aquarius to win the CMLL World Light Heavyweight Championship.

1995 – Eddie Guerrero defeats Dean Malenko to win the ECW World Television Championship.

1997 – In the Monday Night Wars, WCW Monday Nitro beats WWF Monday Night RAW 3.4 to 2.9 in the ratings. On Nitro, Alex Wright defeats Chris Jericho to win the WCW Cruiserweight Championship.

2002 – With the 24/7 rule, the WWE Hardcore Championship sees the title passed from Bradshaw to Raven, to Justin Credible, to Shawn Stasiak, and back to Bradshaw.

2003 – On RAW, Molly Holly defeats Gail Kim to win the WWE Women’s Championship.

2004: In an Ultimate X Match, Kazarian and Michael Shane defeat AJ Styles to become X Division co-champions. Both Shane and Kazarian had retrieved the title at the same time.

2007 – TNA signs suspended Tennessee Titan cornerback Adam “Pacman” Jones to a deal that would see the NFL star perform as a professional wrestler. The NFL would step in to prevent Jones from being truly physically involved, although he would have a run as TNA Tag Team champion and would get to pin Sting during his run.

2008 – WWE programming officially drops from a TV-14 rating to TV-PG. On the same day, Mike Adamle is named the new General Manager of RAW.

2018 – Akitoshi Saito & Naomichi Marufuji defeat Katsuhiko Nakajima & Masa Kitamiya, to win the GHC Heavyweight Tag Team Titles.

Happy birthday to: two- time AEW Tag Team Champion Nick Jackson of The Young Bucks (33), current NXT UK Heritage Cup Champion Noam Dar (29), three-time AEW TNT Champion Sammy Guevara (29), and indie wrestler Kat Von Kaige (30).

Today would’ve also been the birthday of NWA star, “Mr. Wrestling” Tim Woods (88).