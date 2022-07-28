Ricky Starks loses the FTW title and is attacked by Powerhouse Hobbs
During the July 27th edition of AEW Dynamite, Ricky Starks defeated Danhausen to retain the FTW title. Starks issued another challenge which was accepted by Hook. Hook ended up winning the title from Starks.
Afterwards, Starks was interviewed. Starks said he “exceeded all expectations” as the FTW champion and “his god damn time is right now.” Powerhouse Hobbs, who was in the ring for the interview, betrayed his tag-team partner Starks and dropped him with a spinebuster.
Ricky Starks pours his heart out and Powerhouse Hobbs breaks all of our hearts by turning on his tag team partner! #AEWDynamite #FightForTheFallen is LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/Ve77Y5XUMe
