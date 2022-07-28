Ricky Starks loses the FTW title and is attacked by Powerhouse Hobbs

During the July 27th edition of AEW Dynamite, Ricky Starks defeated Danhausen to retain the FTW title. Starks issued another challenge which was accepted by Hook. Hook ended up winning the title from Starks.

Afterwards, Starks was interviewed. Starks said he “exceeded all expectations” as the FTW champion and “his god damn time is right now.” Powerhouse Hobbs, who was in the ring for the interview, betrayed his tag-team partner Starks and dropped him with a spinebuster.