Punk on Sasha and Naomi: “They have bigger balls than everybody” in WWE
At the 2022 San Diego Comic Com, CM Punk commented on the retirement of Vince McMahon. CM Punk also brought up Sasha Banks and Naomi walking out of WWE…
“You think because he tweeted that ‘I’m retired’ that he’s not going to be hands-on?
I don’t think the structure there, the….what’s the word I’m looking for…I don’t think the culture there changes at all. It is what it is. I’ll put it to you like this. Oh boy, people are going to be real f***ing mad about this, but f*** it. Mercedes [Sasha Banks] and Trinity [Naomi] leave, they announce on SmackDown that, ‘gosh darn, we are so disappointed in them, they really let our fans down.’ Brock splits. Comes back, obviously, I think he worked the show. Where is Michael Cole saying, ‘Brock Lesnar really let these fans down.’ I walked out. They went on TV and called me a quitter. What’s changed? What’s the difference? You’re going to attack these two poor women who had enough and walked. They have bigger balls than everybody there. What’s changed? There’s nothing much that has changed. There’s people that talk about it and people who do it. The people who lick the boots and have the audacity to say that about those two women. f***ing cowards and bootlickers. This shit is ridiculous.” (quote courtesy of Fightful.com)
Here is a video clip via the Absolute Geek Podcast…
true very true nobody said anything when brock walked out but when sasha and naomi walked they got torn to shreds well i applaud the ladies for standing up for themselves when most would fall in line and not say a word even if they were unhappy. I wish brock wouldn’t have come back as far as i’m concerned i wouldn’t have missed him at all he’s hardly there anyways.
Coming from the guy who didn’t have the balls to fill his contract?
They are cowards too.
He’s right. People always talk about how folks should stand up for themselves, refuse bad creative, etc. but then when Sasha & Naomi actually do it, everyone holds it against them (I suspect the fact that they’re woman plays a significant part in the backlash). If you want the machine to change, you don’t just do your best with what the machine gives you, sometimes you stand up to the machine. More wrestlers should follow their lead. WWE might improve significantly if half their roster walked out on their bad ideas.
Stfu Phil. Don’t you have one more fight for Ufc ? I enjoy spending every dime pn the PPV watching you get destroyed. Please take my money go get embarrassed agian.