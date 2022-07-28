Notes on Nick Aldis, AEW Trios Titles, and Russo on McMahon

During the Legion of RAW podcast on Sportskeeda.com, former WWE writer Vince Russo commented on the retirement of Vince McMahon’s…

“I worked with Vince. I know Vince. Guys, if you really think Vince McMahon is retired, you’re clueless. What do you think Vince McMahon is doing, bro? Reading a book? Going for a stroll on the beach like hanging out at the pool in Connecticut. Retirement basically meant I could not show my face up at TV, at the office anymore, but if you don’t think, bro, every thing is still not getting run by him, and he is not calling the shots, then you don’t know Vince McMahon.”

AEW Trios Titles are official and the inaugural Champions will be crowned at All Out.

A much better close-up of The #AEW World Trios Titles & damn they look gorgeous.🔥💯 pic.twitter.com/YruXEBjQdg — #TeamJD (@EKCone909) July 28, 2022

