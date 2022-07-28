AEW World Trios championship introduced, new champs at All Out

AEW announced last night the newest set of titles joining the ranks – the AEW World Trios Championship.

The trios titles have been in the plans for several months and Tony Khan revealed earlier this year that the titles were already made but the decision to introduce them was not taken yet.

AEW will crown its new champions via the usual elimination tournament which will start soon on television. The final match of the tournament will take place at All Out on Sunday, September 4.

No teams, or start date, were announced for the tournament yet, but with the pay-per-view in early September, it’s safe to say that it will kick off very soon.