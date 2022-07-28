AEW is headed to Canada
AEW is finally heading to Canada.
The company announced during tonight’s Dynamite that they will be making their debut in Toronto on October 13 for AEW Dynamite, then October 14 for AEW Rampage. The show will be held at the Coca-Cola Coliseum, which holds 10,279 people.
Tickets will go on sale Friday, August 26 at 10 am ET on aewtix.com and ticketmaster.ca.
🇨🇦AEW heads to #TheNorth!#AEW makes its long awaited Canada debut in TORONTO on Wed 10/12 for #AEWDynamite LIVE & Thurs 10/13 for an #AEWRampage taping @ @CocaColaClsm!
Mark your calendars; tix go on sale FRIDAY 8/26 @ 10am ET – https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq I https://t.co/YTPjtssUfK pic.twitter.com/buTvyBYRXE
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 28, 2022