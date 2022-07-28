AEW is headed to Canada

AEW is finally heading to Canada.

The company announced during tonight’s Dynamite that they will be making their debut in Toronto on October 13 for AEW Dynamite, then October 14 for AEW Rampage. The show will be held at the Coca-Cola Coliseum, which holds 10,279 people.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, August 26 at 10 am ET on aewtix.com and ticketmaster.ca.