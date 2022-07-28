AEW Dynamite viewership/ranking for this week

Wednesday’s live Fight for The Fallen edition of AEW Dynamite drew 976,000 viewers on TBS, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is up 7.25% from last week’s episode, which drew 910,000 viewers for the Fyter Fest Night 2 show.

This week’s Dynamite drew a 0.33 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is up 3.13% from last week’s 0.32 rating. This week’s 0.33 key demographic rating represents 430,000 viewers who watched the show from that 18-49 demo. This up 3.12% from last week’s 417,000 18-49 viewers that the 0.32 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

Dynamite ranked #2 on the Cable Top 150 this week with the 0.33 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is down from last week’s #1 ranking.

Dynamite ranked #33 in viewership for the night on cable this week. This is up from last week’s #62 ranking.

Wednesday’s Dynamite drew the thirteenth-highest total audience of the year, and was tied with two other episodes for the fourth-lowest key demo rating of the year. The sports competition from the night was the big NY vs. NY MLB game, which topped the night on the Cable Top 150. Wednesday’s Dynamite viewership was up 7.25% from last week, while the 18-49 key demo rating was up 3.13% from last week.

The MLB game between the NY Yankees and the NY Mets topped the Cable Top 150 for the night with the 0.50 key demo rating, also drawing 2.120 million viewers. The Five on FOX News topped the night in viewership on cable with 3.281 million viewers, also drawing a 0.23 key demo rating for the #8 spot on the Cable Top 150.

Big Brother on CBS topped the night on network TV in viewership with an average of 3.766 million viewers. Big Brother also topped the night on network TV in the 18-49 key demographic with a 0.75 rating.

This week’s Dynamite viewership was down 11.91% from the same week in 2021. The key demo rating was down 26.66% from the previous year. The 2021 episode was also the Fight for The Fallen show.

Wednesday’s Fight for The Fallen edition of AEW Dynamite aired live from the DCU Center in Worcester, MA, and featured several happenings advertised ahead of time – Dante Martin vs. Sammy Guevara, Jungle Boy speaking for the first time since Christian Cage turned heel, AEW World Tag Team Champion Swerve Strickland vs. Mark Sterling and Tony Nese in a Handicap Match with AEW World Tag Team Champion Keith Lee banned from ringside, Ricky Starks defending the FTW Title against Danhausen (and then new champion Hook), AEW Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa defending against Miyu Yamashita, Interim AEW World Champion Jon Moxley defending against Rush, and Bryan Danielson’s return vs. Daniel Garcia, which was the main event.

Below is our 2022 AEW Dynamite Viewership Tracker:

January 5 Episode: 1.010 million viewers with a 0.43 rating in the 18-49 demographic (TBS premiere episode)

January 12 Episode: 969,000 viewers with a 0.39 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 19 Episode: 1.032 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 26 Episode: 1.100 million viewers with a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Beach Break episode)

February 2 Episode: 954,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 9 Episode: 1.129 million viewers with a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 16 Episode: 869,000 viewers with a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 23 Episode: 1.010 million viewers with a 0.40 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 2 Episode: 966,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 9 Episode: 945,000 viewers with a 0.40 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Revolution episode)

March 16 Episode: 993,000 viewers with a 0.38 rating in the 18-49 demographic (St. Patrick’s Day Slam episode)

March 23 Episode: 1.046 million viewers with a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 30 Episode: 979,000 viewers with a 0.38 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 6 Episode: 989,000 viewers with a 0.38 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 13 Episode: 977,000 viewers with a 0.37 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 20 Episode: 930,000 viewers with a 0.37 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 27 Episode: 921,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 4 Episode: 833,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 11 Episode: 840,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 18 Episode: 922,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Wild Card Wednesday episode)

May 25 Episode: 929,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Third Anniversary episode)

June 1 Episode: 969,000 viewers with a 0.40 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Double Or Nothing episode)

June 8 Episode: 939,000 viewers with a 0.34 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 15 Episode: 761,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Road Rager episode)

June 22 Episode: 878,000 viewers with a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 29 Episode: 1.023 million viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Blood & Guts, post-Forbidden Door episode)

July 6 Episode: 979,000 viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 13 Episode: 942,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Fyter Fest Night 1 episode)

July 20 Episode: 910,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Fyter Fest Night 2 episode)

July 27 Episode: 976,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Fight for The Fallen episode)

August 3 Episode:

2021 Viewership Average: 891,810 viewers per episode

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.34 per episode

2020 Viewership Average: 810,755 viewers per episode

2019 Viewership Average: 903,333 viewers per episode