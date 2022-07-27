WWE and Epic Games partner for SummerSlam promotion

Epic Games has announced a new partnership with WWE to promote SummerSlam.

Epic announced this week that Fortnite, Rocket League and Fall Guys will all receive WWE-themed updates beginning Thursday, July 28.

The Fortnite SummerSlam pack will include John Cena’s look, complete with his signature jorts and “Never Give Up” t-shirt, plus two signature styles, the WWE Title, and more. The Rocket League pack will include decals for Cena and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, while the Fall Guys pack will feature costumes for Asuka, Xavier Woods and WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker, plus the Royal Stumble in The Blunderdome.

Epic Games announced the following details on their store page:

Fortnite SummerSlam

Superstar John Cena drops into Fortnite! The 16 times WWE Champion’s iconic look is coming to the Fortnite Item Shop, letting players don the John Cena Outfit, complete with ‘jorts’ and a ‘Never Give Up’ shirt.

The Outfit comes with the John Cena Entrance Gear Style and a John Cena Ring Gear Style, which strips the shirt off Cena’s back and puts everyone else on notice: The. Champ. Is. Here.

And he’s brought the WWE Championship with him via the John Cena Set. The WWE Championship Back Bling can now be worn by Fortnite players in battle while they beat up the competition with the Five Digit Slapper Pickaxe. Celebrate victories with the U Can’t C Me Emote, but don’t use it to hide from enemies… You will be visible, despite claims to the contrary.

Keep an eye on the Item Shop at 8 PM ET on Thursday, July 28th!

Rocket League SummerSlam

Two iconic WWE Superstars will become ‘Supercars’ when their Octane Decals drop into Rocket League just in time for SummerSlam. Get ready to roar into Rocket League’s matches with new Roman Reigns or John Cena Decals decorating your ride.

Six-time WWE World Champion, and current WWE Universal Champion, is celebrated with the WWE Roman Reigns Decal tagged ‘Head of the Table’ to acknowledge the Tribal Chief’s place above all in the WWE.

The WWE John Cena Decal might say ‘U Can’t C Me’, but it’s bold, bright, and has stars, so it’s doing its best to be seen. And you can see both Octane Decals in Rocket League’s Item Shop at 12 PM ET on Thursday, July 28th!

Fall Guys SummerSlam

Fall Guys will be one of the few places to see Asuka, Xavier Woods, and WWE icon The Undertaker together as they ‘Royal Stumble’ in the Blunderdome!

The Fall Guys Summerslam Set has three costume bundles representing each Superstar in the Item Shop. For those picking up the full bundle, you will receive an additional Xavier Woods Emote & Undertaker Victory Celebration.

Stumble into the In Game Store at 5 AM ET on Thursday, July 28th and pick your favorites!