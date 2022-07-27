Troy Polamalu’s nephew tries out for WWE

There might not be a Polamalu in the NFL anymore … but there could be one in WWE rings soon — ’cause TMZ Sports has learned Troy Polamalu’s nephew, Talati Polamalu, is trying out for the wrestling org!

The younger Polamalu — who’s currently a rising senior offensive lineman at Georgetown — hit Nashville this week to showcase his stuff for WWE execs (including Triple H, Big E and Paul Heyman!) in the days leading up to this weekend’s SummerSlam event.

The college football player jumped on stage and tried to get the crowd going by asking them for a “Talofa!” and an “Aloha!”

Talati then explained he wants to be a role model in the WWE for overweight kids … saying, “Look at me. You can do this. You can do whatever you want, you just got to put the work in.”

We’ve yet to see Talati’s moves in the ring — but there’s a strong chance they look pretty good … ’cause, after all, the 21-year-old has wrestling in his blood.

He not only participated in the sport in high school, but his aunt is WWE superstar Tamina Snuka.

And, of course, his uncle is Troy — so ya know the 6-foot-3, 324-pounder is athletic as hell.

Tryouts are slated to go on for a few more days in Nashville — keep killin’ it, TP!