Tony Khan doesn’t think McMahon’s departure will “magically change the landscape”
Speaking on Busted Open Radio ahead of tonight’s Dynamite, AEW President Tony Khan said he’s a “little amused” that fans think that there will be changes in the competition and the removal of Vince McMahon is going to somehow “magically change the landscape.”
Reacting to a report which surveyed former WWE stars who left and said that they’d still be there if Triple H were in charge, Khan said that the people he signed are for long term and there’s no way they are jumping back.
“I’ve got people signed here for five years and people think that just because the CEO, Chairman, head of creative…those people changed in the competition, people I have five-year contracts with are going to magically switch teams? Good luck with that,” Khan said.
He mentioned Adam Cole, who is signed until 2027, and Malakai Black, who has nearly five years left on his deal, who will be in AEW for the foreseeable future and don’t expect any of them to go anywhere anytime soon.
“Just because these guys had some success under a previous administration somewhere else, they’re not magically going to be going anywhere. Those are two people I like, just as examples of people who have worked under the previous administration,” he continued.
WOW!! Baby Khan is hearing an invisible (non-existent) stampede of wrestler wanting to leave.
People need clicks, but Tony’s argument is only going to hold water to the talent are happy in AEW. Which hopefully for his sake really is the majority.
Clearly not everybody he’s brought into AEW clearly believed AEW is the best place to be given several so far have left or wanted to leave. Or is he just gonna make people like MJF or Jonathan Gresham sit out their entire contracts if they want to go?