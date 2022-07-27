Tony Khan comments on Adam Cole and Malakai Black’s AEW contracts

Tony Khan via Busted Open Radio:

“I am a little amused that changes in the competition, people think it’s going to magically change the landscape. Some of the narratives I’ve seen every day for the last week are really amusing to me. I’ve got people signed here for 5 years & people think that just because the CEO, Chairman, head of creative, those people changed in the competition, people I have 5-year contracts with are going to magically switch teams? Good luck with that. Adam Cole is signed until 2027 now. I wouldn’t expect to see him going anywhere anytime soon. Malakai Black has almost 5 years left on his deal. I wouldn’t expect him going anywhere anytime soon. Just because these guys had some success under a previous administration somewhere else, they’re not magically going to be going anywhere. Those are 2 people I like, just as examples of people who have worked under the previous administration. I’m very amused by that. That’s a narrative I see so-called wrestling writers pushing every day. It’s pretty amusing.”