Subtle references to Vince’s departure in opening Raw segment

There were some subtle references to the departure of Vince McMahon Monday night on Raw.

During the opening segment, Roman Reigns tried to give Theory some advice and wanted to be his counsel for the night. “I want you to analyze the situation here, you understand?” Reigns told Theory.

“Your daddy is not here anymore,” he continued to loud “Ohhhh’s” from the New York crowd. “This is my ring,” Reigns said as the fans started a “Daddy’s gone” and a “Who’s your daddy?” chants. That got a smile from the Tribal Chief.

“I’m gonna tell you who his daddy is because if he continues to mess up the Tribal Chief will be his daddy,” Reigns then said to a big ovation from the crowd.

Before this segment started there was another reference as when Reigns spoke and then Heyman followed, their microphone kept getting cut. Heyman wondered if the sound guy is from New Jersey (pop!) and then said, “We want your name written down…you’re the next one out the door!”