Seth Rollins comments on SummerSlam change

Seth Rollins took to Twitter today to issue a statement on his WWE SummerSlam status.

As noted, WWE announced today that Riddle vs. Rollins was postponed and removed from the SummerSlam card due to Riddle suffering a brachial plexus injury (a stinger) during the show-closing attack by Rollins on Monday’s SummerSlam go-home edition of RAW. Kayla Braxton noted on The Bump that Riddle was dealing with “some significant weakness” from the “really bad stinger” and that he is “currently medically disqualified,” instead of the “not medically cleared” language they usually use. It was noted that Riddle would not be cleared until full strength returns. However, it was then revealed that Riddle is not legitimately injured, and that the stinger is a part of the storylines. WWE reportedly pulled Riddle vs. Rollins from SummerSlam due to “creative adjustments” and they still have plans to do the match.

In an update, Rollins reacted to the news and apologized to fans who were hoping to see him in action on the biggest card of the summer. He also thanked fans for always singing his song, adding that “they” will hear the fans someday.

“For anyone who purchased a ticket to #SummerSlam hoping to see me in action, I apologize. I did everything I could over the last 6 months to earn my spot on this show, but some things are out of my control. Thank you for always singing my song. They’ll hear ya someday,” Rollins wrote.

The working plan as of today’s announcement is to do Rollins vs. Riddle at WWE Clash at The Castle on Saturday, September 3 from Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales.

It was reported that Rollins is still traveling to Nashville for SummerSlam Weekend as he has media obligations scheduled for Friday. There is still no word on if WWE has plans for some other kind of appearance for Rollins or Riddle at SummerSlam.