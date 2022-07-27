Riddle taken off SummerSlam card due to injury

Riddle has been taken off the SummerSlam card due to an injury that is being blamed on Seth Rollins’ attack from this past Monday on Raw.

The news was announced on The Bump at the top of the show by Kayla Braxton who said that Riddle suffered a “brachial plexus injury” and is medically disqualified from competing until he heals.

Due to this injury, Riddle vs Rollins at SummerSlam has been postponed. No replacement opponent for Seth Rollins has been named and with the show just a few days away, it will be interesting to see how he is included in the broadcast.