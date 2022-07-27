Ric Flair on John Cena possibly becoming a 17-time world champion

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair does not believe John Cena will break his record by becoming a 17-time World Champion in WWE.

The Nature Boy recently appeared on Chris Van Vliet’s INSIGHT podcast and said he doesn’t believe WWE will give that honor to a part-time talent. Flair also said he believes 14-time World Champion Randy Orton has a better chance at breaking the record.

“I don’t think so,” Flair said when asked about Cena possibly becoming a 17-time World Champion. “I don’t think they will ever give it to a part time performer. I think that Randy Orton has a better shot at it, Randy will come back, he has to have surgery.”

Flair continued and said he won’t be offended because his real number is 21. He praised Cena and claimed WWE told Cena that he couldn’t hang around Flair years ago.

“But I certainly wouldn’t be offended because the real number is 21,” Flair said. “They all have a way to go. But I love John Cena, he is a such a credible performer and just one of the great guys in the business. About 10 years ago they told John that he couldn’t hang around with me. No, like 2008, I would go out drinking with John, and John could drink some beers back then. But then they said ‘Hey, we would like you to hang around a bit less with Flair on those European tours.’ I didn’t take it personally.”

Flair will return to the ring this coming weekend at the one-night-only Jim Crockett Presents event during Starrcast V weekend, teaming with Andrade El Idolo to take on Jay Lethal and WWE Hall of Famer & Senior Vice Presidents of Live Events Jeff Jarrett. This is being billed as Flair’s last match.